Amarinder Singh, the Chief Minister of Punjab has announced that the exams for Exit classes for all Universities have been postponed till July 15 in the wake of coronavirus.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced that the final year exams of all universities have been postponed till July 15. This decision has been taken in wake of ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The final decision on exit exams will be based on the guidelines provided by the University Grants Commission (UGC). UGC may release its guidelines anytime now. Exit Exams are an assessment conducted at the end of a session by universities to evaluate performance of its students.

An official spokesperson said that the CM felt that it was necessary to pacify confusion from the minds of students, teachers, and parents in context to the safe conduct of the examinations. Earlier, Punjab universities had taken the decision to conduct the exams in July, in accordance with the guidelines drafted by the UGC on April 29. Earlier this week, Punjab decided to open its hospitality sector at a reduced capacity of 50%.

Hotels, marriage halls, bars, restaurants, and other similar establishments were also allowed to operate at a 50% capacity and in adherence to the standard operating procedure with precautions. The re-commencement of the sector was in reference to the regulations issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on June 6.

Also read: Vande Bharat Mission phase 4: Air India to operate 170 flights to and from 17 countries

Also read: Hyderabad likely to re-impose lockdown as Covid cases continue to rise

Punjab has about 5,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 3,992 cured/recovered cases and 128 deaths. The cases in Punjab is comparatively lower than other Indian states like Maharashtra or Delhi. The first case in Punjab was reported on March 9, when a person returning from Italy tested positive.

Also read: Maharashtra may become the biggest state conducting large-scale plasma therapy, claims CM Uddhav Thackeray

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App