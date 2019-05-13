Finance Ministry recruitment 2019: The Finance Ministry is accepting applications for the vacant positions of deputy managing directors of three state-owned financial institutions which comprise of Exim Bank and IFCI. To escape you from the chaos, we have listed some of the important details to keep in mind about the Finance Ministry recruitment 2019. Take a look!

The candidates should note that the vacant positions are open for hiring in All India Service officers on a deputation basis.

Finance Ministry recruitment 2019: The Finance Ministry is accepting applications for the vacant positions of deputy managing directors of three state-owned financial institutions which comprise of Exim Bank and IFCI. India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) and IFCI needs to recruit for one post of deputy managing director (DMD) in each and on the other hand, Exim Bank is inviting applications for two of such vacancies.

Age Limit:

The candidates who want to apply for the vacant positions should keep in mind that the maximum age allowed is 55 years. The maximum age bracket for internal and the other candidates is 55 years for the second vacancy of Exim Bank.

Eligibility criteria:

In regards of educational qualification, the candidate should have bagged a post-graduate degree in either economics, commerce, business administration or finance or a graduate degree with professional qualification of chartered accountancy, cost accountancy of chartered financial analyst.

Also, the candidates will only be eligible if they have a minimum 18 years of experience depending on the date of vacancy in different verticals or domain in banks or financial institutions with at least 2 years at the highest level below the board level.

Here are some of the important dates that the candidates should keep in mind if they want to be hired for the vacant posts!

The last date for submission for these applications is May 27, 2019. After that, no applications will be accepted for the vacant positions. The candidates can apply through the official website before the last date arrives.

