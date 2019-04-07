A young medico from Salwah village in Jammu and Kashmir’s border Poonch district passed the civil services exam with 187th rank, named as Dr Rehana Bashir. Her success depicts the empowerment of a nomadic community. She is one among the seven youths from Jammu region who passed the 2018 civil services examination.

Dr Rehana Bashir, a young medical practicer from Salwah village in Jammu and Kashmir’s border Poonch district, passed the civil services exam with 187th rank. She became the first Gujjar woman from the state’s Pir Panjal region to make it to the service. Her success depicts the empowerment of a nomadic community. She is one among the seven youths from Jammu region who passed the 2018 civil services examination. the other candidates who passed the exam are Abhishek Augustya, Harvinder Singh from RS Pura Sunny Gupta, Devahuti and Gokul Mahajan, all from Jammu and Babar Ali Chagatta of Gulabgarh in Reasi district’s Mahore tehsil.

Rehana Bashir cracked the Civil examination in her second attempt, she wanted to become a doctor so as she did her MBBS from Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura in Kashmir in 2016. Her younger brother Amir Bashir, who has also qualified the civil services exams in 2016 and 2017, was an inspiration for her. Amir is in the Indian Revenue Service.

In the initial time of Bashir’s internship she got to know about the IAS aspirants, who all are from the same medical background, so so got motivated to pursue the examination.

The head of the Gujjar Desh Charitable Trust, Javed Rahi, said that Rehana belongs from the rd biggest ethnic group after Kashmiris and Dogras in the state, her success is a big example of empowerment of the Gujjar community. Previously, the community had its first police officer in Masood Choudhary, who retired as IG and then became Vice-Chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri.

