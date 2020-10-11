Launchpad: Flipkart on Saturday announced an internship programme where it is inviting undergraduate students to work with it for 45 days. Here's how you can apply for the programme, salary and all other details.

Indian E-commerce giant Flipkart on Saturday announced an internship programme where it is inviting undergraduate students to work with it for 45 days. The programme is called Launchpad and is a paid internship opportunity for students from tier-II cities and beyond. Remuneration of around Rs 500 per day is expected.

Flipkart is inviting students to work in its Supply Chain ahead of the forthcoming festive season and its Big Billion Days sale. The internship programme aims at providing practical exposure to the students and helping them gain critical skills in the field. The programme would train these interns for a job in the e-commerce industry.

Flipkart said that the programme had been designed to shape India’s future workforce in various essential supply chain roles, which would help in creating an ecosystem of well-qualified, well-trained and skilled professionals in the long run. To apply click here.

Keeping health protocols in mind, these Flipkart interns will be trained in various aspects of supply chain management to create an ecosystem with qualified experts in the e-commerce industry.

Senior Vice-President Amitesh Jha said that they were confident of providing an engaging and immersive working experience to their interns during the upcoming festive season, which will help generate more interest towards the supply chain.

Flipkart said that Coronavirus guidelines of the GOI will be taken care of during the programme. Social distancing will be practiced, wearing masks will be compulsory, Arogya Setu App will be used to track cases. Last year about 2,000 students joined Flipkart’s internship programme.

