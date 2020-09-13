FMGE 2020: The result of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) has been released by The National Board of Examinations (NBE) June 2020 at its web portals, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

The result of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) has been released by The National Board of Examinations (NBE) June 2020 at its web portals, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Candidates will be able to view their personal grades from September 17 onwards. Although 17,000 candidates have had their results released, some candidates who have not yet turned in the required documents cannot say the same. The last date to submit these documents is September 30.

Candidates need to obtain at least 150 marks out the maximum 300 so as to pass FMGE. However, any candidates who gain less than 150 marks will be able to apply for the test again. Candidates can keep trying as many times as they want with no limits. FMGE contains 300 multiple choice questions and single correct response questions with no negative marking.

Follow the given steps to see your FMGE 2020 results:

Go to either of the two official websites, natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. Select the hyperlink to view the result. Look for your roll number on the new page that opens. You may also use the option to search something on the page, available in most web browsers.

Candidates cannot apply for the re-checking, re-evaluation or re-totalling of their papers. Candidates who are able to clear the exam will then need to have their documents verified and fingerprints verified. Within a month, the certificates of clearing the exam are issued to candidates but this might be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak as the certificates are handed over physically.

