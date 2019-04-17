FMGE June 2019: The National Board of Examination has released the application form for candidates who are willing to apply for FMGE JUNE 2019 examination on its official website i.e. natboard.edu.in. The applicants are requested to keep their documents ready while filling the application online.

The FMGE application form 2019 was release by the National Board of Examination on its official website i.e. natboard.edu.in. Interested candidates can apply for the FMGE process that started on April 15, before May 6, 2019. Students willing to apply for the same should be a citizen of India. He or she should possess a primary eduactional qualification which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy.

Note: Aspirant who possess undergraduate and postgraduate medical degrees from foreign countries like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, United Kingdom and United States of America will have to appear for FMGE 2019 June session.

Important dates to note:

FMGE application process start date: April 15 , 2019

, 2019 FMGE application process last date: May 6 , 2019

, 2019 FMGE examination date: June 28 , 2019

, 2019 FMGE result date: July 31, 2019

Steps to apply for FMGE June 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of National Board of Examination i.e. natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click to the link displayed at the left corner of the website that reads FMCE JUNE 2019.

Step 3: Click to New Registration that will direct you to new tab.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to submit the registration form with information like USER ID and Password.

Note: The User ID and Password will be sent via SMS and Email by the official website of National Board of Education i.e. natboard.edu.in.

Step 5: Fill the applicationm form and upload your photos and signature.

Step 6: Choose you Test City.

Step 7: Pay you fee

Pay you fee Step 8: Take a print out of the filled application form with transaction ID printed on it for future reference.

It is important for candidates who are willing to apply for FMGE JUNE 2019, to note that the mentioned below fields are non-editable once filled and sunmitted on the official website of National Board of Examination:

Name of the Candidate

Mobile Number

Email Address

Testing City

