FMS MBA Admission 2018: The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi University has begun the registration process for the Master of Business Administration and PhD admissions on the official website of DU, fms.edu. For the candidates of Indian nationality, the last date to apply is November 20, 2018, whereas, the foreign students can apply till February 28, 2019.

The interested candidates must be a 10+2 graduate in any subject, with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent FO SC/ST/OBC/PWD), from a recognised university. The candidates will be selected on the basis of Extempore Speech, Group Discussion, Personal Interview, Class 10 and Class 12 marks and CAT 2018 scores as provided by CAT centre.

Following are the simple steps to apply for the registration process

1. Visit the official FMS website, www.fms.edu

2. On the homepage, the person will be directed to the online registration page

3. Fill the details in the required fields available

4. Complete the payment process

5. Click on submit and take print out of the same for future reference.

Weightage of the question paper

CAT 2018 Score: 60 per cent Marks obtained in Class 10: 5 per cent Marks obtained in Class 12: 5 per cent Group Discussion: 10 per cent Extempore: 5 per cent Personal Interview: 15 per cent An additional 3 per cent of the maximum aggregate marks shall be awarded to the women candidates who appear for the interview while drawing the list of selected candidates.

Important Note: All the candidates who have not taken CAT 2018 will not be considered for admission. The candidates will be required to produce their original certificates and mark sheets at the time of the interview. The final list of selected candidates will be declared after completing the process.

