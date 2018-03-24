While the copies of Class 10 and Class 12 students of UP Board were being checked, the officials were shocked to find Rs 100 and Rs 50 notes in several answer sheets. Apart from attaching currency notes, the students had also written requests to the officials associated with evaluation process asking them to give passing marks. Some students also wrote the problems they will be facing from their families if they fail to pass the board exams.

Following Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s crackdown on cheating during Board Exams, it was found that more than 10 lakh students either left their exams in between or did not appear for them at all. However, if recent reports are to be believed students appearing for Board exams, surely seems to have found other way round to get what they want. After the strict imposition of rules, the students might not have cheated but tried to bribe their way to some good marks. While the copies were being checked, officials were shocked to find Rs 100 and Rs 50 notes in several answer sheets.

While the answer sheets were being evaluated in Mathura the officials checking, they found currency notes attached to several answer sheets at the centre. However, the incident of students trying to bribe teachers is not something new but the following incidents taking place even after CM Yogi Adityanath’s strict arrangements is something that has been grabbing eyeballs. Apart from attaching currency notes, the students had also written requests to the officials associated with the evaluation process. Commenting on the matter an evaluating official stated that the practice of bribing the evaluator is normal. Students who think they will fail for not doing well attach currency notes thinking it will help them in getting passing marks, the official added.

Commenting on the matter, the UP Board secretary said that students can’t be stopped from this exercise but teachers will never get lured by such things and will grade the students based on what they have written in answer sheets. In order to avoid any misconduct, the evaluation process is taking place under CCTV cameras. The evaluation process of Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets started on March 17 with more than 245 centres being allotted for the process. The results of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board exams this year are expected to be out in the third week of April. Well, with teachers not getting lured, we can surely say there were no extra marks given to ‘clean’ answer sheets.

