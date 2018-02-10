In a fresh announcement by the Indian Railways, the ministry of Railways said that after examining its records it has identified around 13,000 Railway employees who have been on long leaves. The following employees were tracked down following a drive to identify the long-term absentees in various establishments of Railways across India. The 13,000 employees who are said to be terminated by the railways comprise around 1% of the Indian railways’ actual workforce.

The Indian Railways, whose rail tracks are spread over 119,630 kilometers across India, is said to be the eighth largest employer in the world with more than 13 lakh people working for it. The 13,000 employees who are said to be terminated by the railways comprise of around 1% of the Indian railways’ actual workforce. The following employees were tracked down following a drive to identify the long-term absentees in various establishments of Railways across India. According to PTI, an official from the Railways department said, “A massive drive to identify long-term absentees in various establishments of Railways has been initiated”. Commenting on the action that will be taken against the defaulters, “Railways have instructed all officers and supervisors to weed out these employees from the employees’ rolls after following due process,” he added.

The following termination of the Railway employees comes as a part of a campaign launched by the Indian railways in order to improve its performance and to cater the rail passengers with facilities that are at par with the air services. While announcing the Union Rail Budget 2019, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had that the capital expenditure (CAPEX) for Indian Railways will be Rs 1.48 lakh crore. During his budget speech in Parliament, Arun Jaitley also said all the railway stations in India with over 25,000 footfalls per day will have escalators. The following acts by the Railways seem to be pulling it out from the web of controversies which were stirred following the number of rail accidents in the country.