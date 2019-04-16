Food Corporation of India (FCI) Recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation of India has recently closed the application process for the recruitment of candidates to Junior Engineer posts and next stage is the recruitment examination of JE which will be held soon. Check the details of FCI JE Exam 2019 given below.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) Recruitment 2019: The FCI Recruitment 2019 advertisement for Junior Engineer posts had been published by the Food Corporation of India on its official website and employment news on 01/2019. According to the notification, applications were invited for the posts of Junior Engineers through the prescribed format from February 28, 2019, till March 30, 2019. The official website of FCI is – fci.gov.in.

According to reports on a website, the FCI JE Exam 2019 will be tentatively held in the month of April/ May this year. Candidates who have submitted their applications for the upcoming FCI JE recruitment exam 2019 are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the FCI – i.e www.fci.gov.in. Also, reports say that there are more than 4000 vacant positions in the departments of FCI for which, the authority is conducting this recruitment drive.

Candidates can go through the details of the vacancies by clicking on this direct link: http://recruitmentfci.in/.

FCI Junior Engineer Important Schedule 2019

Online Application Started from: February 28, 2019

Online Application process ended on: March 30, 2019

Online Application fee payment last date: March 25, 2019

FCI Junior Engineer Admit Card release date: 15 days prior to the commencement of the examination

FCI Junior Engineer Exam Date 2019: To be held tentatively in April/ May 2019

FCI Junior Engineer Answer Key Release date: To be notified later

FCI Junior Engineer result declaration date: To be notified later

Food Corporation Jr Engineer merit list to be released on: To be notified later

Click on this link to view the zone-wise list of vacancies: http://recruitmentfci.in/assets/FINAL%20ADVERISEMENT%20WITH%20REVISED%20SCHEDULE.pdf

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More