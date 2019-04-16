Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released an important notification regarding fraudulent recruitment advertisements on its official website. Candidates can go through the FCI notice at fci.gov.in.

Food Corporation of India (FCI): The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released an important notification regarding fraudulent recruitment advertisements through its official website – fci.gov.in. According to the public notification, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has come to know about unscrupulous elements trying to cheat candidates/public through fake recruitment advertisements/call letters/appointment letters/fictitious messages in the name of acquiring jobs in the FCI.

The Food Corporation of India also wants to inform the General Public that the ongoing recruitment process of FCI vacant positions is conducted by the Corporation only through Computer Based Test online and the recruitment notifications are widely advertised through various media in print including Employment News.

Thus candidates are advised not to believe any other means of advertisements and if they have any doubts, candidates can verify the authenticity of any FCI recruitment advertisements by sending an email at agmrpi.fci@gov.in.

Candidates can read the detailed notification for recruitment for Junior Engineer by clicking on this link: http://recruitmentfci.in/

Candidates must note that FCI makes the selection of best candidates only through open competition and is purely based on their merit. The detailed recruitment advertisement and guidelines for applying online to various posts are available on the official website of FCI only.

Hence, the General Public must be cautious against such fraudulent activities of unauthorized persons. Any person dealing with such unscrupulous elements will be doing so at his risk and cost and FCI in no way shall be responsible for the consequences thereof.

FCI job aspirants are advised to click on this link to read the notification released by the FCI authority on fraudulent recruitment advertisements here: FCI Recruitment Advertisement Important Notice 2019

Also, the general public must note that FCI has received complaints about outsiders having created some fake websites of the Corporation to cheat innocent people and the people should not fall for the trap.

