Food Corporation of India (FCI) Recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) had recently opened the application process for 4,103 vacant posts through the official website – fci.gov.in and candidates who have not yet submitted their online applications must note that the last date for the application submission is March 30, 2019.

According to reports, the latest updates, the online application process had started from February 28, 2019 on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the detailed notification of FCI Recruitment 2019 on the official website for information regarding the eligibility criteria and other details before filling up the application form through -fci.gov.in.

The candidates should know that this recruitment drive is being conducted for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Steno. Grade- II and Junior Engineer (Mechanical) posts.

FCI recruitment 2019: Important dates

1. Online application starts from: February 28

2. Last date for submission of online application through the official website: March 30

3. FCI recruitment Exam 2019 Admit Cards to be available on the website for download from: 15 days prior to the commencement of the examination

4. Online Test date of FCI Recruitment Exam 2019: Tentatively in the month of April/May, 2019

FCI recruitment 2019: How to apply?

1. Log into the official website of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) as mentioned above

2. Click on the link that reads, “Current Recruitment”

3. On clicking, candidates will be directed to a PDF

4. Download the PDF and go through the same carefully

5. Take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the FCI Recruitment 2019 notification: http://recruitmentfci.in/assets/FINAL%20ADVERISEMENT%20WITH%20REVISED%20SCHEDULE.pdf

