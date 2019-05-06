Food Corporation of India (FCI) Recruitment 2019: The Admit Card for 4103 Junior Engineer, Steno, Typist, Assistant vacancies are all set to be released by the authority soon on the official website. The examination dates of the recruitment examination have been released and candidates can check the FCI exam dates given here.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) Recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation Of India or FCI had closed the online application process for the recruitment of Junior Engineer, Stenographer, Typist, and Assistant posts through its official website – fci.gov.in on March 30, 2019. The candidates who have filled the application form for the recruitment process are waiting for the FCI Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2019. According to reports, the admit card will soon be available for download from the official website of FCI.

All the candidates are advised to keep an eye on the FCI official website for downloading the admit.cards or call.letters.for the recruitment examination to the above-mentioned posts. According to reports, the FCI Recruitment Exam for the above-mentioned posts will be held by the authority on May 31, June 1, June 2 and June 3, 2019.

How to download the FCI Exam admit cards?

Visit the official website of FCI

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, FCI JE, Stenographer, Typist Admit Card 2019 on the homepage

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the registration details and wait

The admit card will appear on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of Food Corporation of India (FCI)

Candidates will have to appear in three sections of the examination paper – which is as follows:

English – 30 questions of 30 marks in 20 minutes

Reasoning Ability – 35 questions of 35 marks in 20 minutes

Numerical Aptitude – 35 questions of 35 marks in 20 minutes

The total duration of the FCI Recruitment Exam 2019 will be 1 hour.

