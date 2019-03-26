Food Corporation of India (FCI) Recruitment 2019: The last date to apply for the FCI recruitment 2019 is March 30, 2019, and the interested candidates are advised to apply for the recruitment as soon as possible.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) Recruitment 2019: Food Corporation of India has invited applications for the posts of stenographers, junior engineers, typists and various other assistant posts. The last date to apply for the same is March 30, 2019. Interested candidates should apply for the Food Corporation of India (FCI) recruitment 2019 as soon as they can and should not rely on the last date of applying. The application process has begun from February 28, 2019.

Vacancy details:

AG-III (General): 256

AG-III (Accounts): 287

AG-III (Technical): 286

AG-III (Depot): 1013

Total: 1999

South Zone

J.E. (Civil Engineering): 26

J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering): 15

Steno Grade-II: 07

AG-II (Hindi): 15

Typist (Hindi): 02

AG-III (General): 159

AG-III (Accounts): 48

AG-III (Technical): 54

AG-III (Depot): 213

Total: 540

East Zone

J.E. (Civil Engineering): 26

J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering): 10

Steno Grade-II: 09

AG-II (Hindi): 02

Typist (Hindi): 12

AG-III (General): 106

AG-III (Accounts): 87

AG-III (Technical): 224

AG-III (Depot): 61

Total: 538

West Zone

J.E. (Civil Engineering): 14

J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering): 09

Steno Grade-II: 09

AG-II (Hindi): 04

Typist (Hindi): 04

AG-III (General): 124

AG-III (Accounts): 65

AG-III (Technical): 153

AG-III (Depot): 353

Total: 735

NE Zone

J.E. (Civil Engineering): 02

J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering): 08

Steno Grade-II: 08

AG-II (Hindi): 01

Typist (Hindi): 04

AG-III (General): 112

AG-III (Accounts): 22

AG-III (Technical): 03

AG-III (Depot): 131

Total: 291

Total Posts: 4103

Educational Qualification:

For the post of junior engineer, the candidates need to hold a bachelor’s degree in technology from civil engineering or electrical mechanical engineering or a diploma in the respective streams with one year of experience.

For the post of a typist, the candidates need to hold a graduation degree from any stream along with a speed of writing 30 words per minute in Hindi.

For the post of assistant grade III, the candidates need to hold a graduation degree from the streams listed in the official notification according to the department including grade III assistant of accounts, technical, depot and general grade III assistant.

Steps to apply for Food Corporation of India (FCI) recruitment 2019:

Step 1: visit the official website of Food Corporation of India (FCI), fci.gov.in

Step 2: Tap the link saying current recruitment.

Step 3: Tap the zone from which you are willing to apply including the East zone, West zone, North-East zone, North zone and South zone.

Step 4: Tap on the link saying apply online.

Step 5: Tap the tab saying Click here for new registration and enter the required details including name, E-mail ID, contact details.

Step 6: A registration number along with a password will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Note down the provided registration number and password. An SMS and Email will also be sent to the customer which will contain the registration number and password.

In case one is unable to completely fill the application form due to any technical error, the candidates are supposed to save the data by tapping the Save and Next tab. The students can also use the Save and Next tab in order to check whether all the details are correct or not.

All the applicants are advised to fill the form carefully and verify the details before submitting the application form as no change can be made after submitting the form finally. If any details including the candidate’s name, father’s name or husband’s name correctly. Any mistake can disqualify the candidacy of candidates. As per the specifications mentioned in the Guidelines, candidates need to upload their photograph and signature. After uploading all the documents and verifying all the details thoroughly, the candidates can tap the final submit button. Complete the payment and tap the submit button.

Various posts available under the Food Corporation of India (FCI) recruitment include stenographers, junior engineers, typists and different assistant posts in different zones including east zone, northeast zone, north zone, south zone, west zone.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More