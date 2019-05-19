Food Corporation of India (FCI) Recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation of India has published the admit cards or hall tickets for the recruitment of Junior Engineer, Assistant and other posts at - fci.gov.in. Check steps to download the results.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) Recruitment 2019: The FCI Admit Card 2019 has been released by the recruiting authority Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the upcoming recruitment examination for Junior Engineer, Stenographer, Typist, Assistant posts. The FCI admit card 2019 has been released on the official website – fci.gov.in and those who have submitted their applications for the examination can check the steps to download the examination hall tickets for appearing in the examination.

The candidates appearing in the FCI recruitment examination is being conducted for the above mentioned posts and the total number of vacancies against these posts is 4103. This recruitment drive is being conducted by the FCI for engaging the best eligible candidates through a fair recruitment process. Meanwhile, the FCI examination dates for the above-mentioned posts had been announced recently by the FCI recruiting body and according to reports, the examination will be held on May 31, June 1, June 2 and June 3, 2019. The last date for submission of the FCI Recruitment applications through the official website was March 30, 2019.

Candidates can check the following steps to download the FCI Exam Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of Food Corporation of India (FCI) as mentioned above – fci.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that says, “Current Recruitment”

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Here, click on the FCI Exam Admit Card 2019 link displayed on the screen

link displayed on the screen Now, enter the details such as your application or registration number and click on Submit

The FCI Exam Admit Card 2019 will appear on the computer screen

Take a print out of the FCI Admit Card 2019 for reference

Direct link to download FCI Admit Card 2019 from the official website: http://fci.gov.in/

