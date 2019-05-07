Food Corporation of India (FCI) Recruitment 2019: The recruitment examination dates for 4103 Junior Engineer, Stenographer, Typist and Assistant vacancies has been announced. Candidates who are appearing can check the dates and the steps to download the FCI Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2019 at fci.gov.in given here.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) Recruitment 2019: The FCI recruiting authority is all set to release the Admit Card for 4103 Junior Engineer, Stenographer, Typist, Assistant posts soon through its official website – fci.gov.in. According to reports, the examination dates for the above-mentioned posts have also been announced by the FCI recruiting body. All those who have filled the application forms for the vacancies at FCI this year can check the dates of the FCI recruitment Exam on the official website.

FCI had closed the application process for the 4103 vacancies through its official website on March 30, 2019. FCI Recruitment Exam 2019 will be conducted by the authority on the following FCI exam dates – May 31, June 1, June 2 and June 3, 2019.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the FCI official website for more details regarding the FCI Recruitment 2019 and also keep an eye on the same to see updates on the release of the FCI admit cards or call letters for the FCI recruitment examination to the various vacant positions.

How to download the FCI Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of Food Corporation of India (FCI) – fci.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Current Recruitment”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, click on the relevant link

The admit card link will be flashing on the page

Click on it and enter the relevant details such as your application or registration number

Submit the details and wait for the page to download

The FCI Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2019 will be displayed

Take a print out of the Admit Card for reference in future

Direct link to go to the official website of FCI and check the latest notification regarding the Admit Card and Exam dates of FCI Recruitment 2019: http://fci.gov.in/

