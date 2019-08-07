The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of fake colleges/universities that are operational throughout the country. These universities give admission to students on fake claims and at least a total of 23 of them have been listed by UGC. Most of the universities are from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi with eight emerging from the former and seven from the latter.
The universities that have been unmasked include Commercial University, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Vishwakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya and Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya.
Here’s the complete list of fake universities from Uttar Pradesh
- National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur
- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University)
- Aligarh Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Kosi Kalan, Mathura
- Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh
- Varanaseya Sanskrit VIshwavidyalaya
- Varanasi Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women’s University), Allahabad
- Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad
- Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area, Khod
Here’s the complete list of fake universities from Delhi
- ADR-Centric Juridical University
- Indian Institute of Science and Engineering
- Vishwakarma Open University for Self-Employment
- Commercial University Limited, Daryaganj
- United Nations University
- Vocational University
- Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
Other than Delhi, other states to have fake universities include Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Puducherry, though these fake universities as compared to Delhi and UP are lesser in number.
- In Odisha, universities like Nababharat Shiksha Parisha, Anupoorna Bhawan, Rourkela have been declared fake.
- In West Bengal, universities like Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine and Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research have been declared fake.
- In the case of Karnataka universities like Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society and St. John’s University have been declared fake.
- While for Maharashtra and Puducherry universities like Raja Arabic University and Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education have been declared fake respectively.