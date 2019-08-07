The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the list of fake universities from several states which has Uttar Pradesh and Delhi leading with the maximum number of fake universities.

The universities that have been unmasked include Commercial University, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Vishwakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya and Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya.

Here’s the complete list of fake universities from Uttar Pradesh

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University)

Aligarh Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Kosi Kalan, Mathura

Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh

Varanaseya Sanskrit VIshwavidyalaya

Varanasi Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women’s University), Allahabad

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad

Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area, Khod

Here’s the complete list of fake universities from Delhi

ADR-Centric Juridical University

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

Vishwakarma Open University for Self-Employment

Commercial University Limited, Daryaganj

United Nations University

Vocational University

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Other than Delhi, other states to have fake universities include Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Puducherry, though these fake universities as compared to Delhi and UP are lesser in number.

In Odisha, universities like Nababharat Shiksha Parisha, Anupoorna Bhawan, Rourkela have been declared fake. In West Bengal, universities like Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine and Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research have been declared fake. In the case of Karnataka universities like Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society and St. John’s University have been declared fake. While for Maharashtra and Puducherry universities like Raja Arabic University and Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education have been declared fake respectively.

