FSSAI internships: The Food Saftey and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited the applications for an eight-week-long internship which will begin in May 2019. The internship can be extended till six months duration. Those who wish to apply for the same can do the same through the official website, fssai.gov.in. The online application has already begun and it will conclude on April 14, 2019. The announcement of the shortlisted candidates will be announced on April 22, 2019. Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, freshers can apply too through the official website.

FSSAI internship: Eligibility

The interested students pursuing a full-time postgraduate degree or diploma from a recognised institute can apply for the internship.

FSSAI internship: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, fssai.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll at the end of the homepage, click on ‘careers’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’ under current openings

Step 4: Register yourself using required details

Step 5: Log-in, fill the form

Step 6: Duly make the payment

In the meantime, the application process for various posts such as technical officer, assistant, personal assistant, central food safety officer, assistant director at the FSSAI. Interested candidates are requested to apply through the official website, fssai.gov.in before April 14, 2019.

About FSSAI

FSSAI has laid down the science-based standards for articles of food and regulates their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import. The basic purpose to lay down these rules is to ensure the availability of safe and wholesome food to 130 crore citizens of the country. The authority is also responsible for creating an information of network across the country to access rapid, reliable and accurate information about food safety and hygiene and related issues of concern quickly to the consumers.

