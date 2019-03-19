FSSAI Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for 275 vacant officers post through the official website of FSSAI. Candidates are advised to check the important dates and eligibility criteria before submitting their applications online at - fssai.gov.in.

FSSAI Recruitment 2019: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has released a notification inviting applications for recruitment to the vacant position of technical officers, assistant, personal assistant, central food safety officer, assistant director through its official website. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts may log into the website fssai.gov.in.

According to the latest updates, the positions are open for freshers as well as experienced candidates. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification before applying to the posts.

Reports say that there are a total of 275 vacancies against the above-mentioned posts. According to the reports, the advertisement will be released on the official website on March 26 and soon after that the application process will start online through the portal of the concerned authority. According to the reports, the last date for submission of the filled up application forms through the official portal is April 14, 2019.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that the application process would commence from March 15, 2019, however, the date has been extended to March 26, 2019 for some unknown reasons.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More