FTII JET 2019: The Film and Television Institute of India, is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Test 2019 this year and the application process for the upcoming examination has started through the official website. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to log into – applyadmission.net/jet2019 and check the details regarding the examination before applying online. Candidates can even follow the steps given here to fill the application form online.

The Institute has released a notification regarding the application process and according to the same, the last date for submission of the online application forms has been scheduled for January 31, 2019.

How to apply for FTII JET 2019 online?

Log on to the official website – https://applyadmission.net/jet2019/

Candidates will be taken to the homepage of the application portal

Now, click on the link that reads, “Click here to View Guidelines to Apply Online” before applying

After having read all the details, go back to the homepage and click on the New Login option to register yourself

Fill in all the details on the registration form and submit

Candidates will get a login id and password

Now, Click on the login to your account option to complete the application process

Fill the details in the form and submit

Take a print out of the submitted application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online for FTII JET 2019: https://applyadmission.net/jet2019/

