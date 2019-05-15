FTII SRFTI JET Result 2019: The results of the Joint Entrance Test for both the Film and Television of India (FTTI) in Pune and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata will be declared by the third week of May and shortlisted candidates will receive the interview letter from FTII and SRFTI directly

FTII SRFTI JET Result 2019: The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune will release the JET Result 2019 and the list of a shortlisted candidate by the third week of May, reports said. A total number of 6,125 candidates had appeared for the joint entrance test for both the Film and Television of India (FTTI) and Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) this year.

Shortlisted candidates will receive the interview letter from FTII and SRFTI directly. Soon after that, the students will get admission in full-time regular programmes for the academic year 2019. The JET 2019 scores vary for different courses and it can be used only by the participating institutes i.e. FTII and SRFTI.

The JET exam 2019 was conducted on February 24, 2019, in 26 centres across the country including Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Jammu, Lucknow, among others. The JET 2019 score will be valid only till December 31, 2019, and students can access the same on the official website.

Steps to check the result of FTII SRFTI JET 2019:

By following these steps the candidates can easily check the result of FTII SRFTI JET 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website, applyadmission.net/jet2019

Step 2: Click on the link ‘JET 2019 Result and Shortlisting’.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth or email id from application number to check JET 2019 Result.

Step 4: Now download your JET scorecard 2019.

The FTII offers 11 post-graduate programmes across a number of specialisations in film and television, with a total of 122 seats across course.

The list of the courses offered by FTII and SRFTI on the basis of JET Score 2019 is given below:

Direction and Screenplay writing

Cinematography

Editing

Sound Recording & Sound Design

Art Direction & Production Design

Producing for Film & Television

Animation Cinema

Acting

Feature film Screenplay Writing

Producing and Direction for Electronic & Digital Media

Cinematography for Electronic and Digital Media

Editing for Electronic and Digital Media

Sound for Electronic and Digital Media

Electronic and Digital Media Management

Writing for Electronic and Digital Media

