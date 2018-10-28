GAIL India Limited Recruitment 2018: The GAIL India Limited has invited applications for the post of Executive and Non-Executive cadre under the organisation through a notification released on its official website. The last date for submission of application is November 21, 2018.

GAIL India Limited Recruitment 2018: The GAIL India Limited has released a notification regarding the recruitment of candidates for the post of Non-Executive and Executive Cadre in the organisation through its official website. All the interested candidates who wish to apply for the posts can check the notification on the official website of GAIL. According to the recruitment notification on the official website, this recruitment drive is being conducted specially for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC (NCL) & PWD categories in various disciplines in Non-Executive and Executive Cadre.

Meanwhile, candidates who wish to apply for the post must note that they need to submit their filled up applications on or before November 21, 2018 through the prescribed format mentioned in the notification on the official website of GAIL.

How to check the GAIL Recruitment Notification 2018?

Log in to the official website of GAIL

On the homepage, click on the Careers link and click on the ‘Applying to GAIL’ option

Now, search for the link that reads, “SPECIAL RECRUITMENT DRIVE FOR SC/ ST/ OBC (NCL) & PWD CANDIDATES IN EXECUTIVE CADRE new” or “SPECIAL RECRUITMENT DRIVE (SRD) FOR SC/ ST/ OBC (NCL) & PWD CANDIDATES IN NON-EXECUTIVE CADRE new” whichever relevant to you

Under the two options click on either of the two Detailed Advertisement links

Download the advertisements and read the details on it carefully

Here are the important links for Online Application:

EXECUTIVE CADRE:

NON-EXECUTIVE CADRE:

How to apply?

Visit the official website as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the Careers link and click

on the ‘Applying to GAIL’ option

Now, on the right side of the page click on APPLY ONLINE option

Candidates will be directed to the application page

Fill in all the details and submit

Take a print out of the application form for future reference

To go to the official website of GAIL India limited, click on this link: http://gailonline.com/home.html

