GAIL India Limited Recruitment 2018: The GAIL India Limited has released a notification regarding the recruitment of candidates for the post of Non-Executive and Executive Cadre in the organisation through its official website. All the interested candidates who wish to apply for the posts can check the notification on the official website of GAIL. According to the recruitment notification on the official website, this recruitment drive is being conducted specially for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC (NCL) & PWD categories in various disciplines in Non-Executive and Executive Cadre.
Meanwhile, candidates who wish to apply for the post must note that they need to submit their filled up applications on or before November 21, 2018 through the prescribed format mentioned in the notification on the official website of GAIL.
How to check the GAIL Recruitment Notification 2018?
- Log in to the official website of GAIL
- On the homepage, click on the Careers link and click on the ‘Applying to GAIL’ option
- Now, search for the link that reads, “SPECIAL RECRUITMENT DRIVE FOR SC/ ST/ OBC (NCL) & PWD CANDIDATES IN EXECUTIVE CADRE new” or “SPECIAL RECRUITMENT DRIVE (SRD) FOR SC/ ST/ OBC (NCL) & PWD CANDIDATES IN NON-EXECUTIVE CADRE new” whichever relevant to you
- Under the two options click on either of the two Detailed Advertisement links
- Download the advertisements and read the details on it carefully
Here are the important links for Online Application:
EXECUTIVE CADRE:
- Important Instructions Before You Apply Online – SRD EXEPDF (259 KB)
- User Manual For Filling Up Online Application FormPDF (3.72 MB)
- User Manual For Payment Of Application FeePDF (0.98 MB)
NON-EXECUTIVE CADRE:
- Important Instructions Before You Apply Online – SRD NE PDF (259 KB)
- User Manual For Filling Up Online Application FormPDF (3.72 MB)
- User Manual For Payment Of Application FeePDF (0.98 MB)
How to apply?
- Visit the official website as mentioned above
- On the homepage, click on the Careers link and click
- on the ‘Applying to GAIL’ option
- Now, on the right side of the page click on APPLY ONLINE option
- Candidates will be directed to the application page
- Fill in all the details and submit
- Take a print out of the application form for future reference
To go to the official website of GAIL India limited, click on this link: http://gailonline.com/home.html
Leave a Reply