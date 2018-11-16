Gas Authority of India Limited has initiated a recruitment drive for selecting eligible candidates for different posts like a junior engineer, superintendent, accounts assistant and others. The hiring process will welcome Indian nationals with experience only. The job-seekers can apply online on the official website gailonline.com.

Gas Authority of India which is gailonline.com. The process of application is going on from November 14 itself and the last date to register with the application form is November 30, 2018.

GAIL authorities are willing to hire a total of 160 candidates and they will be shortlisted on the basis of written test and trade test. The test will be organised at New Delhi NCR, Bhopal, Kolkata Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Age limit eligibility: The maximum upper age of the aspirants can go to 56 years and should not exceed that. To know for about the eligibility criteria, visit the website http://www.careers.gail.co.in

There will be an application fee to be paid by the aspirants that you can do by logging into the official website of SBI (State Bank Of India)(www.onlinesbi.com). After visiting the site, you can select the option of State Bank Collect.

To save you from the chaos, we have listed down the number of vacancies available for each post.

For the post of Junior Engineer (Chemical): 2 vacancies

For the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 1 vacancy

For the post of Foreman (Electrical): 6 vacancies for the post of Foreman (Instrumentation): 25 vacancies

For the post of Foreman (Civil): 22 vacancies

For the post of Foreman (Mechanical): 02 vacancies

For the post of Junior Chemist: 10 vacancies

For the post of Junior Superintendent: 5 vacancies

(official language)

For the post of Junior Superintendent (HR): 2 vacancies

For the post of Technician (Mechanical): 17 vacancies

For the post of Technician (Instrumentation): 14 vacancies

For the post of Technician (Electrical): 6 vacancies

For the post of Technician – (Telecom & Telemetry): 14 vacancies

For the post of Assistant (Stores & Purchase): 1 vacancy

For the post of Accounts Assistant: 10 vacancies

For the post of Marketing Assistant: 21 vacancies

For the post of Assistant (HR): 2 vacancies

