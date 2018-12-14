GAIL Recruitment 2018: Candidates who qualify would be posted in any of the projects or offices of GAIL (India) limited or at best in any of the subsidiaries/Joint Ventures of GAIL or any other Department of the Government of India and other PSUs.

GAIL Recruitment 2018: The Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) has published an official notification announcing recruitments for 176 vacancies in various posts. The interested candidates are requested to send their applications for the same through the prescribed format on or before December 31, 2018.

Posts for which GAIL has announced vacancies:

Senior Engineer (Chemical): 15

Senior Engineer (Mechanical): 30

Senior Engineers (Electrical): 25

Senior Engineer (Instrumentation): 13

Senior Engineer (Environmental Engineering): 2

Senior Engineer (Civil): 6

Senior Officer (F&S): 5

Senior Officer (C&P): 4

Senior Officer (BIS): 5

Senior Engineer (Telecom/ Telemetry): 3

Senior Officer (Marketing): 30

Senior Officer (F&A): 15

Senior Officer (HR): 15

Senior Officer (Law): 1

Senior Officer (Corporate Communication): 1

Senior Officer (Medical Services): 2

Officer (Laboratory): 2

Officer (Official Language): 2

Eligibility criteria for applying:

The interested candidates are requested to visit the official website of GAIL at www.gailonline.com

Minimum Age Limit for applying:

For the post of senior officer and senior engineer, the applicant should be aged at 28 years or less. The age of the applicant should not be more than 28 years. However, the age limit is relaxed for applicants belonging to the reserved category as per the government norms.

For Officer (Official Language):

The candidate should be aged at 23 years or less. Relaxation on the same will be awarded to applicants belonging to the reserved category.

The scale of wage:

Applicants who will qualify for the Grade E-2 will be paid anywhere between Rs 60,000 to Rs 1, 80,000 and candidates qualifying for the Grade E-1 will be paid between Rs 50,000 to 1, 60,000 per month.

How to apply for GAIL Recruitment 2018:

Interested candidates can apply for the 176 vacancies announced by GAIL online on www.gailonline.com. Candidates will have to click on the careers tab on the top of the homepage and then click on applying to GAIL. The candidates will then have to click on the current opening and registration icon. After clicking on the posts they are eligible for candidates are requested to fill their forms online. After clicking on submit the candidates will have to upload scanned copies of their self-attested photographs and fill up the boxes asking for their e-mail ids and mobile number.

The candidates will also have to pay Rs 200 as application fees and information their SB Collect Reference Number.

