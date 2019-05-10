GAIL Recruitment 2019: The GAIL India has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of chairman and managing director. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by following the mentioned format in the official notification.

GAIL Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the posts of Chairman and Managing Director by the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL). All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by following the mentioned format in the official notification. All the candidates are supposed to apply for the recruitment before the last date of application which is July 18, 2019.

Important dates for the GAIL recruitment 2019:

Last date for submission of the application form: July 18, 2019

Vacancy details for the GAIL recruitment 2019:

Chairman: 1 vacancy

Director: 1 vacancy

Eligibility criteria for the GAIL recruitment 2019:

Age limit: The lower age limit for the posts of chairman and director is 45 years.

Educational qualification: The candidate should be a graduate with a good academic record from a recognized university.

Experience: The candidate must have a good experience at a senior level of management in a reputed and a large scale organization. The candidates with experience in finance, production or marketing will have an advantage over other candidates.

Pay scale for the GAIL recruitment 2019:

The candidate who will get shortlisted for the post will be paid between the range of Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 3,70,000 per month.

Duration of appointment for the GAIL recruitment 2019:

The appointment of the candidate will be for a tenure of 5 years from the date of joining.

How to apply for the GAIL recruitment 2019:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through post by sending applications to the Smt Kimbuong Kipgen, Secretary, Public Enterprises Selection Board, Public Enterprises Bhawan, Block No. 14, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003 before the last date of applying which is July 18, 2019.

