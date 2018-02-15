Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the response sheets for GATE 2018 at the official website of the IIT Guwahati at iitg.ac.in. After login, to check response sheets, candidates should fill the enrollment number and password provided by the GATE 2018 system during the time of the registration. Here's how the students can check the GATE 2018 OMR/response sheets. Answer keys to be out soon.

Nearly a month before the full scorecard or result of the Gratitude Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), IIT Guwahati has released the OMR sheet or response sheets on the official website of the IIT Guwahati at iitg.ac.in. As per the officials of the IIT Guwahati, along with the question papers, GATE 2018 answer keys would be made available soon on the official website. IIT Guwahati is the regulator and organizer of the GATE 2018 examination. Candidates who have appeared in the examination were eagerly waiting for the official reports to come. Just after the OMR sheet, the answer keys are expected to be coming out by the end of this week and early next week.

Students looking to check their OMR result need to log on to the GOAPS or GATE 2018 online application system. To log in, Candidates should fill the enrollment number and password provided by the GATE 2018 system during the time of the registration. As per the schedule, GATE 2018 final result would be declared on March 17, 2018. Candidates unhappy with their OMR sheets can challenge the mark sheet from February 21, 2018, to February 23, 2018. Following the clearances, the GATE 2018 authority would prepare the final response. So, the candidates are advised to just go through the response sheets discrepancies.

GATE 2018 examination was held on February 3, 4, 10, 11 2018. After appearing in the GATE 2018 examination students had said, the examination was moderate and within the difficulty level. Public sector undertakings (PSU) have already released vacancies on the basis of GATE 2018. ONGC is expected to release the vacancies after the GATE 2018 results. GATE score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results. PSU’s such as BHEL, GAIL, HAL, NTPC, NPICL, ONGC etc also use the GATE scores for recruitment.

Here’s how the students can check the GATE 2018 OMR/Response sheets: