IIT Guwahati has released the answer key and question paper of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2018) examination on GATE official website at www.gate.iitg.ac.in. The examination was conducted for 23 subjects on February 3,4 and February 10,11.

IIT Guwahati has released the answer key and question paper of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2018) examination on GATE official website at www.gate.iitg.ac.in. This year GATE is being conducted by IIT Guwahati. The institute recently released the aspirants’ responses for the exams. The examination was conducted for 23 subjects on February 3, 4 and February 10, 11. The examination is conducted by the Indian Institute of Science and seven Indian Institutes of Technology, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE and Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry.

Candidates with the above-mentioned educational qualification can apply for GATE. Bachelor’s degree holders in Engineering/Technology (4 years after 10+2 or 3 years after Diploma in Engineering/Technology) and those who are in the final year of such programs. GATE marks depict the performance level the candidates in a particular subject, which is qualified based on the examination data collected over several years. All the candidates can issue objections against the answer key from February 21 to February 23, 2018. The results of the GATE 2018 will be disclosed on March 17 at the GOAPS portal.

To understand GATE For one mark multiple choice questions, the one-third mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. The score is calculated out of 1000, unlike marks which are out of 100. It is calculated using a formula which can be found on organizing institute's website. GATE score is valid for 3 years from the date of announcement of the results.

