Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) is set to release the scorecard of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018. The scorecards will be available for download at the official website of Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) @ gate.iitg.ac.in. Aspirants can download their score cards by simply entering the details like enrolment number, date of birth and registration Id.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) is set to release the scorecard of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018. The mark sheets will be available online from tomorrow (i.e Tuesday) for download. Aspirants can save their mark sheet, which will be available from March 20, 2018. The scorecards will be available for download at the official website of Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) @ gate.iitg.ac.in. Candidates must keep this thing in mind that no hard copy of the scorecard of Gate 2018 will be given by the board, hence they have to get online through boards official website @ gate.iitg.ac.in.

The mark sheet will be available from March 20, 2018. The candidate list for qualified students will be released separately by the board. Aspirants can download their score cards by simply entering the details like enrolment number, date of birth and registration Id. The scorecard will be released by the board will contain student marks and All India Ranking (AIR) which will help students to take admission. The counselling process will begin after the mark sheets will be out.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a primary test that comprehensive understandings of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science. The GATE exam is an all India level exam which is conducted by IIT Roorkee, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Chennai and IIT Bombay. Ministry of Human Resources Development of India also puts a special eye on the GATE exam.

