As the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is all set to be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, starting from today onwards, February 3 at the different examination centres, students should remain calm and composed. The exam is being held for admission into masters and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and other branches of science at several Indian Institute Of Science and IITs. The paper will be of 100 marks, which will be divided into two sections, containing total 65 questions, with a time limit of 3 hours. Few questions will be framed on basic general aptitude that will be for 15 marks, other questions will include engineering mathematics, consisting of 10-13 questions and core engineering are of the applicant.

Here are GATE 2018 exam instructions, tips and suggestions

1. Say no to a new topic: Try to avoid new topics just ahead of the exam, trying to mug up new content at the very last moment will give you more stress and you will lose out on what you have already done, and will not have the appropriate time to revise. Focus on what you have already done, rather than concentrating something new.

2. Stay positive: Staying happy is almost the best remedy to get away with stress, listen to good music, eat well, meditate. All these activities will make you feel light. Try to avoid books at the last minute, and do something you love which will calm your mind and provide positive vibes.



3. Revision: Do not revise the entire syllabus just a day before the examination. It will create a lot of confusion because of the pressure. Try to recall only those topics or points which you are 100% sure are important. Try to make handwritten notes on those topics, handwritten notes are way more comprehending than books.

4. Admit Card: Admit Card is the most important document during an examination, also keep your photo ID. Instead of morning hustle, keep it inside your bad before you sleep. Along with that, keep a softcopy of your admit card in cell phones for verification at the centre.

5. Negative marking: Be careful as marks will be cut for wrong answers. Do not try your luck at questions which are unsure about. Utilise your time on questions you are sure about and confident.