GATE 2019 Admit Card: IIT Madras is all set to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 this year and the admit cards for the upcoming examination has been released on the official website. Candidates can now check the steps given here and download their respective GATE 2019 hall tickets.

GATE 2019 admit card: GATE 2019 Admit Card finally out! Yes, the much-awaited call letters of the upcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 has been issued by the GATE examination conducting authority this year, i.e. IIT Madras. The admit cards or hall tickets of the examination has been published on the official website today, January 4, 2019, and is now available for candidates to download. Those who have filled the applications this year and were eagerly waiting for the admit cards can download their respective GATE hall tickets 2019 by logging into— gate.iitm.ac.in

The concerned authority had earlier released a notification stating candidates will be able to download GATE 2019 Admit Card from 4/1/2019 evening (around 4:00 pm). Meanwhile, GATE 2019 has been scheduled to be held on February 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th. There will be two different shifts in the examination and first shift will is scheduled from 9:00AM to 12:00PM, while the second shift from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

7 simple steps to download GATE 2019 Hall Tickets:

Candidates need to go to the official website as mentioned above

Search for the GATE 2019 Admit Card download link on the homepage

Now, enter the required details such as your Enro

llment ID, Email ID and Password to login

Enter the Captcha code displayed on the screen

On clicking on submit, the GATE 2019 Admit Card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take print out for future reference

Log on to the official website of GATE 2019 by clicking on this link: http://gate.iitm.ac.in/

