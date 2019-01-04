GATE 2019 admit card: GATE 2019 Admit Card finally out! Yes, the much-awaited call letters of the upcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 has been issued by the GATE examination conducting authority this year, i.e. IIT Madras. The admit cards or hall tickets of the examination has been published on the official website today, January 4, 2019, and is now available for candidates to download. Those who have filled the applications this year and were eagerly waiting for the admit cards can download their respective GATE hall tickets 2019 by logging into— gate.iitm.ac.in
The concerned authority had earlier released a notification stating candidates will be able to download GATE 2019 Admit Card from 4/1/2019 evening (around 4:00 pm). Meanwhile, GATE 2019 has been scheduled to be held on February 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th. There will be two different shifts in the examination and first shift will is scheduled from 9:00AM to 12:00PM, while the second shift from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
7 simple steps to download GATE 2019 Hall Tickets:
- Candidates need to go to the official website as mentioned above
- Search for the GATE 2019 Admit Card download link on the homepage
- Now, enter the required details such as your Enro
- llment ID, Email ID and Password to login
- Enter the Captcha code displayed on the screen
- On clicking on submit, the GATE 2019 Admit Card will be displayed on the computer screen
- Download the same and take print out for future reference
Log on to the official website of GATE 2019 by clicking on this link: http://gate.iitm.ac.in/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dx5uS20nrD4
