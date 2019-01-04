GATE 2019 admit card: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) admit cards are going to be issued on the official website shortly. Candidates are advised to download their respective hall tickets for the upcoming GATE examination by following the steps given below.

GATE 2019 admit card: The admit card or hall tickets for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 to be conducted by IIT Madras is all set to release on the official website today, January 4, 2019. All those who are appearing for the GATE 2019 are advised to download their respective admit card or call letters for the upcoming Engineering entrance examination through the official website – gate.iitm.ac.in.

The notification on the official website read, “Candidates will be able to download GATE 2019 Admit Card from 4/1/2019 evening (around 4:00 pm)”. Meanwhile, GATE 2019 will be held in the month of February on 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th in two different shifts. The first shift will commence from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift will start from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates can follow the instructions given here to download the admit cards of GATE 2019.

How to download the GATE 2019 Hall Tickets?

Visit the official website as mentioned above

Click on the link to download the GATE 2019 Admit Card on the homepage

On clicking, you will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the necessary details such as your Enrollment ID / Email Address and Password to login to your account

Enter the Captcha code on the screen

Click on the submit button

The Admit Card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the admit and take print out for reference

