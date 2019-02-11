GATE 2019 Answer Keys: The responses of the GATE 2019 examination has been released on the official website GOAPS. Candidates who have appeared in the written examination can check the Answer Keys by following the steps given below.

GATE 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has released the Answer Keys of the examination held in four shifts through its official websites appsgate.iitm.ac.in and gate.iitm.ac.in, according to a report in a leading media website. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2019 is being conducted in 8 different shifts. Candidates who have appeared in the examination this year can now download the Response or Answer Keys from the official website of GATE or NTA – nta.ac.in.

Candidates will have to enter their Enrollment ID or e-mail address and password to access the Answer Keys from the website.

How to download the Answer Key of GATE 2019?

1. Log in to the official websites official websites – appsgate.iitm.ac.in or gate.iitm.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “GATE 2019 Answer Keys” and click on it

3. On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

4. Here, enter the Enrollment ID and Password and click on the submit button

5. The PDF containing the responses will be displayed on the screen of your computer

6. Download the same and take a print out for future reference

According to reports, the GATE 2019 scorecard will be published on the official website of GOAPS and candidates can access the same by logging into the website. It has also been reported that the GATE 2019 papers will be evaluated through the normalised method and the final result has been scheduled to be announced on March 16, 2019. The GATE 2019 score will be valid only for three years from the date of announcement of the results.

