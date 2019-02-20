GATE 2019 answer keys: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) answer keys have been released on the official website - gate.iitm.ac.in. All those who have appeared in the examination can check the same by following the steps given below. Candidates must note that they need to raise objections only within the given time frame.

GATE 2019 answer keys: The answer keys for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) have been released by the examination conducting authority on the official website yesterday, on February 19. Candidates who have appeared in the examination for admissions into the master’s engineering programs such as technology, architecture and in other branches of science at Indian Institute of Science and all IITs.can check the answer keys on the official website – gate.iitm.ac.in.

GATE 2019 was conducted by the authority on February 2nd, 3rd, 9th, and 10th, 2019 at various examination centres across the country.

How to check the GATE 2019 answer keys?

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2019 as mentioned above

Step 2: Search for the link that reads, “GATE 2019 answer keys” on the homeoage

Step 3: Click on the relevant answer key link concerned to your subject

Step 4: Candidates will be redirected to a PDF file

Step 5: This pdf will contain the Answer Keys

Step 6: Download the pdf and take a printout for future reference if necessary

Candidates must note that they will be given only three days to submit their objections against the GATE answer key. The schedule for the same is as follows. Filing of objections through the official website starts on February 21 to and the last date for the submission is February 23, 2019.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that the GATE ‪2019 consisted of questions on technical stream-wise concepts, engineering maths as well as general aptitude. Candidates were given 180 minutes to complete the examination paper.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More