GATE 2019 application: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2019 application process is going to close on the official website today, i.e. on October 1, 2018. Candidates who have not submitted their applications yet can do the same by 11:59PM tonight. The application process needs to be completed by the candidates through the GATE Online Application Processing System or simply GOAPS.
IIT Madras is conducting the GATE 2019 examination and it had recently allowed candidates to make corrections in their applications through its official website – appsgate.iitm.ac.in. According to earlier reports, the application process was extended till today and fees for this period was also increased by the authority.
Meanwhile, the admit cards for the GATE 2019 will be published on the official website only, however, the authority is yet to publish an official notification regarding the release of GATE 2019 Admit Card. Candidates need to keep an eye on the website to avail the same on time.
How to submit GATE 2019 Application online?
- Visit the official website of GATE or GOAPS – appsgate.iitm.ac.in
- Now candidates will be taken to a different page
- Here, enter your registered Enrollment ID / Email Address and password to login
- Proceed to application
- Enter the necessary information in the application form that will appear on the screen
- Now, click save
- Finally, make the fee payment and submit the form
- Take a print out for future reference
How to download Admit card?
- Log into the official website of GATE
- Search for the GATE 2019 Admit Card link
- Click on it
- Enter your registration number and submit
- Your Admit Card will appear on the screen
- Download the same and take a print out for future reference
Candidates need to click on this link to directly submit their GATE 2019 applications: appsgate.iitm.ac.in
