GATE 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to close the application correction window on its official website today. Candidates who have not yet made the corrections can visit the GOAPS portal and complete the process by evening today.

GATE 2019: The online application correction window is set to be closed today, i.e. on October 25, 2018 by the National Testing Agency on its official website. The application process for the upcoming examination was closed on October 1, 2018 while the application correction window was activated for candidates to make changes to their respective applications through the official portal GOAPS – appsgate.iitm.ac.in. As per the latest updates, the process of application correction will be closed today and candidates who have not yet made corrections in their applications can do the same now. Those who fail to make changes or corrections in their applications will not be allowed to appear for the GATE 2019 examination.

As per the notification on the official website of NTA, the last date for the application correction has been scheduled for today, October 25, 2018. Candidates are advised to log into the website – appsgate.iitm.ac.in and make the corrections through the GOAPS portal. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that those candidates who want to make changes in the city and examination centres can do the same by paying an additional fee.

How to make corrections on the GATE 2019 Application?

Log in to the official website of GATE or GOAPS – appsgate.iitm.ac.in

On the homepage, search for the application correction link and click on it

Again, click on the highlighted ‘correction’ word on the window

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different window

Now, enter the registered Enrollment ID / Email Address and password

Click on login

The application form will be displayed onscreen

Now make the required changes to the application form and save

Submit the form and take a print out for future reference if necessary

To log in to the official website or GOAPS directly, click on this link: https://appsgate.iitm.ac.in/

