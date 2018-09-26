GATE 2019 Application correction: The registration process for the upcoming GATE examination is coming to an end soon, however, those who have made mistake in filling up their application can make corrections from tomorrow, as per the latest notification on the official website. Check how to make corrections at appsgate.iitm.ac.in.

GATE 2019 Application correction: The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2019 has been extended till October 1, 2018. However, those candidates who have already registered themselves and have made any mistake in filling up the application form, would be able to make application corrections starting from tomorrow, i.e. on september 27, 2018.

According to the notification released on the official website, the candidates can make changes or add any data in their application form if they have tended to miss out. The notification on the website reads, “Do you have any Corrections to be Incorporated in the completed application? GOAPS Portal opens for corrections from 27/9/2018”.

How to make GATE Application Correction online?

Go to the official website of GATE 2019 or GOAPS

Search on the link that indicates for application correction

Click on the ‘correction’ word which is highlighted in red colour

Candidates will be taken to a different window

Login, with your registered Enrollment ID / Email Address and password

Open the application form and make corrections

Save the details and submit finally

There is another notification released on the official website of GATE which says that the application fees has been increased for those who submit their online application forms during the extended period of online application submission for the upcoming GATE 2019 examination. Candidates who are not yet aware of this can log into the official website of GATE 2019 and check all the updates regarding the examination.

