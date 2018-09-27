GATE 2019: The application correction process for the GATE 2019 examination has started through the official website of GATE, i.e. at GOAPS. The candidates need to check if any changes are required to be made in their application form and make the corrections soon at gate.iitm.ac.in.

GATE 2019 Application Correction: The GATE 2019 application process is going to close soon and in between this, the application correction window has been activated for the candidates who have made mistakes or need to add any important information in their application form. The corrections in the application can be made through the official website of the GATE i.e. at appsgate.iitm.ac.in or GOAPS which is the GATE Online Application Processing System.

The latest notification on the official website reads, “Do you have any Corrections to be Incorporated in the completed application? GOAPS Portal opens for corrections from 27/9/2018”. Moreover, the application fees for the extended period of application submission has been increased by the authority and as per the condition, the candidates who submit their application during this period. Candidates who are not yet aware of this can log into the official website of GATE 2019 and read the notification online.

ALSO READ: GATE 2019 registration closes on October 1, check details inside

ALSO READ: GATE 2019 application correction process to start from tomorrow @ gate.iitm.ac.in, check details here

How to make GATE Application Correction?

Visit the official website of GATE or GOAPS Click on the link that indicates for correction of application Again, click on the highlighted ‘correction’ word Candidates will be taken to a different page Here, enter your registered Enrollment ID / Email Address and password to login Your application form will appear on the screen Now, click on make changes to the application form Correct or add details and save Finally, submit the form and take a print out for future reference

Candidates can directly go to the website appsgate.iitm.ac.in and make corrections in the GATE 2019 application form.

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2019: Registration process closes this week, apply soon @ nta.ac.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More