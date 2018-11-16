GATE 2019: The last date for making changes to the examination city and requesting for scribe facility is today, i.e. November 16, 2018. Candidates are advised to submit their requests soon at appsgate.iitm.ac.in.

GATE 2019: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2019 application process was closed recently however, candidates were given the opportunity to change their choice of exam city on their filled up application forms through the official website of GOAPS i.e. at appsgate.iitm.ac.in and as per reports, the last date for making the changes of the examination city is today, i.e. on November 16, 2018. Candidates who want to make the changes but have not yet done the same are advised to log into the website and change asap through the official website gate.iitm.ac.in.

Moreover, those who need the scribe facility should note that last day for booking the same is open till November 16. The candidates who belong to the PwD category are advised to send a request asking for scribes and email it to (gate2019@iitm.ac.in).

How to make the changes in Exam City for GATE 2019?

Visit the official website of IIT or appsgate.iitm.ac.in

Log in with the Enrollment ID and Password

Click on the application correction link

On clicking, candidates will be taken to the application window

Go to the application and make the necessary changes

Save the form and submit

Take a print out for future reference if necessary

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is backing the entire process of GATE 2019 and IIT Madras is conducting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE examination. Meanwhile, the authority will soon publish the official notification regarding the release of GATE 2019 Admit Card on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the same for more information regarding the GATE 2019 Admit Card.

To log in to the official website or GOAPS directly, click on this link: https://appsgate.iitm.ac.in/

