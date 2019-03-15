GATE 2019: After declaring the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras Engineering (GATE) 2019, it is important for the candidates to analyse the cut-off of this year. Let's check out the last three years cut-off.

GATE 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has declared the result and cut-off for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019. After the result, the candidates usually worry about the cut- off. Before taking into the admission into the institution, it is important to have a fair idea about the cut-off. Here is a list of past three year’s cut-off to help you in analysing the soon-to-be-released cut-off.

In 2017

IIT Roorkee handled GATE 2017 exam in 23 different disciplines. In the year 2017, the exam was held in Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.

In 2016

Mechanical Engineering (ME) ) — general category (26.6), OBC (29.6), SC/ST/PWD (19.7).

Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC) — general category (25.1), OBC (22.5), SC/ST/PWD (16.7).

Electrical Engineering (EE) — general category (25), OBC (22.5), SC/ST/PWD (16.6).

Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) — general category (25), OBC (22.5), SC/ST/PWD (16.6).

Instrumentation Engineering (IN) — general category (31.6), OBC (28.4), SC/ST/PWD (21).

Civil Engineering (CE) — general category (22.5), OBC (22.5), SC/ST/PWD (16.6).

Chemical Engineering (CH) — general category (29.7), OBC (33.1), SC/ST/PWD (22).

Biotechnology (BT) — general category (27), OBC (24.3), SC/ST/PWD (18)

Unlike JEE for admission in BTech courses, no common counselling is vailable for the qualified aspiring candidates to join M Tech or Ph D programmes.

The applicants will have to apply for admission in the post-graduate programmes through separate counselling. These counsellings are conducted for GATE by IITs, NITs, IISc Bangalore, GFTIs and others.

Foreign universities accept the GATE 2019 scorecards besides IITs, IISc and PSUs. National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technical University (NTU) also accepts GATE examination score for admissions in postgraduate programmes.

Certain universities in Germany like RWTH Aachen and TU Munich have made GATE score compulsory for Indian nationals which are considered for admission to postgraduate courses.

