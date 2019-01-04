GATE 2019: The GATE 2019 is scheduled to take place on February 2, 3, 9 and 10 2019. From today, the applicants can also check their admit cards on GOAPS or @appsgate.iitm.ac.in. In a bid to qualify the examination, the candidates are required to score between 25 to 45. Here we have some tips that you can exercise in the month to get a greater score in the forthcoming GATE 2019.

GATE 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the entire schedule for the forthcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019. The GATE 2019 is scheduled to take place on February 2, 3, 9 and 10 2019. From today, the applicants can also check their admit cards on GOAPS or @appsgate.iitm.ac.in. Reckoning from today, the examination is almost a month away. In a bid to qualify the examination, the candidates are required to score between 25 to 45.

In order to achieve a better rank and admission in IITs, one need to get a greater score. The score will also help candidates for PSU recruitments. To prepare for the examination, the students need to work on your skills. The students are advised to tighten their seat belts as only a month is left. Here we have some tips that you can exercise in the month to get a greater score in the forthcoming GATE 2019.

GATE analyse your overall intelligence rather than what you have learned during your college semester. It is advised for students to keep your basics clear and work thoroughly on your concepts.

The other thing advisable for the applicants is to keep solving problems of the concepts they studied regularly. One can also solve problems given in GATE preparation books, which has a bank of examples, questions and problems to be practised.

Online mock tests are the best way to prepare yourself better for the GATE 2019 as you can work on your time management and techniques.

Last but not least, be confident and trust your knowledge. You can definitely make it happen for yourself.

