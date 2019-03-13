GATE 2019 Examination: IIT Madras has released the final answer keys for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on the official website, gate.iitm.ac.in. The interested and eligible candidates can check the answer keys through the official website. The GATE 2019 examination was held on February 2, 3, 9, and 10, 2019.

GATE 2019 was held on February 2, 3, 9, and 10, 2019. Those who want to join masters and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and in other branches of science at Indian Institute of Science and all IITs can also apply for the same.

GATE 2019 answer keys, steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website gate .iitm.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for answer keys

Step 3: Click on the relevant subject’s answer key link

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the answer key

Step 5: Download the same. Take out a printout for future use.

Question pattern

The examination will be conducted in three phases: Technical stream-wise concepts, engineering maths and general aptitude. The duration of the examination is the total time of 180 minutes.

Purposes of the GATE 2019 answer key:

1. The basic purpose of IIT Madras to release the answer keys, the institution’s main aim is to bring transparency to the admission process.

2. The answer keys reduce the chance of a candidate unfairly penalising or awarding extra marks. In fact, after using this facility, any candidate who may have any doubt related to answer key, they will have to bring notice to the examination authorities.

3. Examination authorities will consider all the complaints before releasing the result of GATE 2019.

Also after using their GATE 2019 answer key, the candidates will be able to access their chances of admission before the declaration of the actual results. For this, the candidates may use the cutoff of GATE for the purpose.

