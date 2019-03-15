GATE 2019: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2019 result has been declared by the examination conducting authority today on the GOAPS portal. Candidates can check how to download their result with a mobile phone @ gate.iitm.ac.in given here.

GATE 2019: IIT Madras had successfully conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 examination and the authority has released the GATE 2019 result today, March 15, 2019 on its official website – gate.iitm.ac.in. All those who are eagerly waiting for their results can check how to download the GATE result using a mobile phone as soon as it is published by the authority.

GATE 2019 was conducted from February 2 till February 10, 2019 and the registration process for the same had started from September 1, 2018 which went on till October 3, 2018. According to reports in a leading website, the cut off for this year is likely to be similar to that of previous years. Last year, IIT-Guwahati had conducted the exam and had released the corresponding result on March 17, 2018.

Here’s how to check the result with your mobile phone?

1. Log into the official website of GATE 2019 or GOAPS as mentioned above

2. Candidates need to click on the latest link updated on the site that reads, “GATE 2019 Result download”

3. On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

4. Here, enter the roll number or registration number and submit

5. The result of GATE 2019 exam will be displayed on the computer screen

6. Take a screenshot of the result sheet for future reference if necessary

