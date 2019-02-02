GATE 2019: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2019) will conduct a computer-based examination in two shifts- 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon session- 2:30 pm- 05: 30 pm. The test papers will include subjects like chemistry, mechanical engineering, mining engineering, engineering sciences, life sciences, textile engineering, and fiber science.

GATE 2019: As the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2019) starts today here are some important information about the GATE 2019 exam. The exam will be conducted over four days from February 2 to February 10, 2019. This year Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2019) will be conducted by IIT Madras. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2019) examination will be conducted in two shifts- 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon session- 2:30 pm- 05: 30 pm.

The computer-based examination will be conducted for admission into M.Tech and Ph.D. programmes. The test papers will include subjects like chemistry, mechanical engineering, mining engineering, engineering sciences, life sciences, textile engineering, and fiber science. The paper will be conducted over 195 cities in India. So here are some important instructions to be followed by candidates for their 4-day GATE examination.

1. Applicants to carry a hard copy of their respective admit cards.

2. To note that no student will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card

3. Applicants have to carry valid photo prof, passport, aadhar, voter id, for verification purposes

4. Check the location of the test center for future references

5. Remember no calculators, or tech-savvy things are allowed

We wish you all the best for your Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2019) examination.

