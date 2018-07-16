GATE 2019 to be conducted by IIT Madras, say reports. Students, who are willing to take admission in Master's and Doctoral programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture at IISc and IITs can check out the GATE 2019 exam details @ gate.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2019: Indian Institute on Technology Madaras (IITM) is all set to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2019) for the aspirants, who wants to take admission in Master’s and direct Doctoral programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and in other branches of Science at various Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and IITs. The IITM has released a notification for the eligibility criteria, dates and paper pattern.

The GATE score helps students to get admission. Companies like BHEL, GAIL, HAL, IOCL, ONGC, etc also keep the GATE score in mind during the time recruitments.

As per reports, the GATE 2019 exam is scheduled for February 2, 3, 9 and 10. IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee with Indian Institute of Science jointly organise GATE examination every year.

Important dates to keep in mind:

As per the IITM notification, GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) will begin from opens September 1, 2018.

The online submission of application form will end on September 21, 2018.

The last date for requesting a change of examination city will be November 16, 2018.

The authorities will share the GATE 2019 admit cards by January 4, 2019.

Educational qualification:

One should be pursuing graduation in BE, BTech, BPharmacy, BArch, BSc (Research), BS, MA, MSc, MCA, Int MSc or Int BSMS in 2018. Or should be graduate in or completing their Int ME, MTech (post BSc).

Examination pattern:

The papers for GATE 2019 will be held for 3 hours. The GATE 2019 question paper for will carry 5 questions for a total of 100 marks. The GATE examination is an online computer based test. Its a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) based examinations that consist general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks) and core engineering areas of the candidate.

The exam carries negative marking for the wrong answers and but the numerical fill in the blanks type questions does not have any negative marking scheme.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More