GATE 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has released a list of candidates whose GATE applications have been rejected. The candidates who took the examination can check the list on the official website of IIT Madras at gate.iitm.ac.in. GATE 2019 is scheduled to be held in two shifts on February 2, 3 and February 9 and 10, 2019. The candidates whose applications have been rejected by IIT Madras failed to fulfil the requirements and their applications were not legitimate as per terms set by the examination conducting authority. No money will be refunded to the candidates whose applications have been rejected, as per the prospectus.

The GATE 2019 examination is being conducted in 24 subjects including Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering.

IIT Madras is conducting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2019 examination. The GATE 2019 score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results, a report said.

It is mandatory for a candidate to qualify GATE examination for seeking admission and or financial assistance to Masters and PhD programmes in the institutions that come under Ministry of Human Resource Development. GATE even plays a crucial role in the recruitment process of many Public Sector Undertakings PSUs.

