The candidates who will be applying after September 23 2018, for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2019 are required to pay the increased amount of application fee for the extended period. Earlier, the SC/ST category was supposed to pay Rs 750 for the extended period they are required to pay Rs 1250. While the other categories were required to pay Rs 1500 now they will be paying Rs 2000.

GATE 2019 candidates, who will be applying after September 23 2018, are required to pay an increased amount of application fee. Earlier, the online application process for IITs and IISs admissions began from September 1 and closed on September 23. Now, the extended period commences from September 24, 2018 (Monday) and ends on October 1, 2018 (Monday).

As per the latest notification released on the official website of GATE 2019 gate.iitm.ac.in, the deadline for applying 2019 Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering exam has been extended

Earlier, the SC/ST category was supposed to pay Rs 750 for the extended period, now they are required to pay Rs 1,250. While the other categories were required to pay Rs 1,500 now they will be paying Rs 2,000. The candidates who will appear for the examination outside India are also required to pay an enhanced amount of application fee.

The applicants who will be appearing for Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka and Kathmandu, they will pay US$ 70. For Dubai and Singapore candidates, US$ 120 is the latest amount.

There are few of the important notes that all the willing candidates should remember.

1. In case of an unsuccessful payment(s), candidates will get the refundable amount automatically.

2. In case, the candidates have made multiple payments, only one successful payment will be considered for GATE 2019 application.

3. If your application status is showing Under Scrutiny. The candidates should not worry and wait until the scrutiny team process their application.

4. Only those candidates whose applications need to be rectified in photo/signature/supporting documents will be contacted by email and SMS. The scrutiny process will continue even after the application portal is closed.

5. Since the number of applicants using the GOAPS site has been drastically increased for the past two days, so the receipt of SMS and Email OTPs by the candidates are taking a little longer time.

Therefore, the candidates are requested to continue with filling the application and payment without waiting for the OTP verification. The OTP verifications can be carried out, even after the payment.

