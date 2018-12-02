GATE 2019: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has released a list of the rejected candidates' applications who will appear for GATE 2019 on the official website gate.iitm.ac.in. As per the prospectus, the rejected candidates will not receive any refunded amount. In 2018, the GATE 2019 is scheduled to take place in two shifts on February 2, 3 and February 9 and 10, 2019 at IIT Madras.

The Institute has invited the admissions of candidates for the masters degree programme in the IITs and others institutions across India. Besides, IIT Madras has also declared the list of enrollment IDs of candidates. These candidates’ applications have been provisionally accepted. As per the latest notification, the examination results of these applicants will be withheld and the shortcoming will be rectified by February 15, 2019.

GATE 2019 will conduct the examination for a total 24 subjects like Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering among other subjects.

A new paper named as Statistics (ST) has been added in GATE 2019. A candidate is allowed to appear in only one paper for any one session.

The validity of GATE 2019 score is three years from the date of announcement of the result.

GATE is jointly conducted by the renowned centres of IIT. These are named as Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee.

It is mandatory to qualify GATE to seek admission and or financial assistance to Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science and in the institutions. These branches are supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies.

