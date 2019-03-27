GATE 2019: The counselling process for the GATE 2019 is going to start from April 5, 2019. In the current year, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, organised the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on February 2, 3 and February 9 and 10, 2019.

GATE 2019: The National Institute of Technology is going to start the Centralised counselling for MTech, MPlan, MArch, MDes from April 5, 2019. The counselling process for the GATE 2019 will be executed online on the official website of Centralised Council for MTech (CCMT), ccmt.nic.in. In the current year, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, organised the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on February 2, 3 and February 9, 10. The GATE 2019 results were declared on March 15, 2019. According to the reports, Shashank Mangal has secured the first position in the GATE 2019.

Educational Qualification for GATE counselling 2019:

The interested candidates should possess a valid GATE score. The candidates should have clearly passed and scored at least 6.5 CGPA on a 10 point scale or 60 per cent marks for the general, OB and OC category. For the SC and ST category, a score of 6.0 CGPA or 55 per cent is needed in the qualifying degree.

Seat allotment rules of GATE counselling 2019:

The seat allotment will be executed in the basis of merit list and availability of seat according to the filled choices. The merit list of the candidates will be prepared on the basis of the GATE score. To determine the positions of the candidate having the same GATE score, the following criteria will be used: Candidates having GATE Score in 2017 will be preferred over candidates having a score of 2018 or 2019. Candidates having GATE score of 2018 will be given preference over candidates having a score of 2019.

Centralised Counselling for MArch, MTech or MPlan admissions is a process which is executed online for admission to Masters programmes at:

MNNIT Allahabad

NIT Arunachal Pradesh

NIT Agartala

NIT Calicut

MANIT Bhopal

NIT Delhi

NIT Goa

NIT Durgapur

NIT Calicut

NIT Hamirpur

NIT Jamshedpur

NIT Jalandhar

NIT Kurukshetra

NIT Jalandhar

NIT Manipur

NIT Meghalaya

NIT Mizoram

NIT Nagaland

VNIT Nagpur

NIT Patna

NIT Puducherry

NIT Raipur

NIT Sikkim

PDPM IIITDM Jabalpur

NIT Silchar

NIT Srinagar

SVNIT Surat

NIT Surathkal

NIT Trichy

NIT Uttarakhand

NIT Warangal

IIEST Shibpur

IIIT Allahabad

NIT Rourkela

IIIT Bhubaneswar

SMVDU Katra

ABV IIITM Gwalior

IIITDM Kancheepuram

IIIT Pune

IIIT Vadodara

University of Hyderabad

Central University Rajasthan

NIFFT Ranchi

PEC Chandigarh

SLIET Longowal

SPA Vijayawada

About GATE:

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or popularly known as GATE is an examination based on the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various streams like technology, engineering or architecture or any other postgraduate level subject in Science. The GATE is controlled by seven Indian Institutes of Technology including its Bombay, Guwahati, Delhi, Kanpur, Madras, Kharagpur, Delhi and Roorkee along with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More