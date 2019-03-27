GATE 2019: The National Institute of Technology is going to start the Centralised counselling for MTech, MPlan, MArch, MDes from April 5, 2019. The counselling process for the GATE 2019 will be executed online on the official website of Centralised Council for MTech (CCMT), ccmt.nic.in. In the current year, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, organised the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on February 2, 3 and February 9, 10. The GATE 2019 results were declared on March 15, 2019. According to the reports, Shashank Mangal has secured the first position in the GATE 2019.
Educational Qualification for GATE counselling 2019:
The interested candidates should possess a valid GATE score. The candidates should have clearly passed and scored at least 6.5 CGPA on a 10 point scale or 60 per cent marks for the general, OB and OC category. For the SC and ST category, a score of 6.0 CGPA or 55 per cent is needed in the qualifying degree.
Seat allotment rules of GATE counselling 2019:
- The seat allotment will be executed in the basis of merit list and availability of seat according to the filled choices.
- The merit list of the candidates will be prepared on the basis of the GATE score.
- To determine the positions of the candidate having the same GATE score, the following criteria will be used:
- Candidates having GATE Score in 2017 will be preferred over candidates having a score of 2018 or 2019.
- Candidates having GATE score of 2018 will be given preference over candidates having a score of 2019.
Centralised Counselling for MArch, MTech or MPlan admissions is a process which is executed online for admission to Masters programmes at:
- MNNIT Allahabad
- NIT Arunachal Pradesh
- NIT Agartala
- NIT Calicut
- MANIT Bhopal
- NIT Delhi
- NIT Goa
- NIT Durgapur
- NIT Hamirpur
- NIT Jamshedpur
- NIT Jalandhar
- NIT Kurukshetra
- NIT Manipur
- NIT Meghalaya
- NIT Mizoram
- NIT Nagaland
- VNIT Nagpur
- NIT Patna
- NIT Puducherry
- NIT Raipur
- NIT Sikkim
- PDPM IIITDM Jabalpur
- NIT Silchar
- NIT Srinagar
- SVNIT Surat
- NIT Surathkal
- NIT Trichy
- NIT Uttarakhand
- NIT Warangal
- IIEST Shibpur
- IIIT Allahabad
- NIT Rourkela
- IIIT Bhubaneswar
- SMVDU Katra
- ABV IIITM Gwalior
- IIITDM Kancheepuram
- IIIT Pune
- IIIT Vadodara
- University of Hyderabad
- Central University Rajasthan
- NIFFT Ranchi
- PEC Chandigarh
- SLIET Longowal
- SPA Vijayawada
About GATE:
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or popularly known as GATE is an examination based on the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various streams like technology, engineering or architecture or any other postgraduate level subject in Science. The GATE is controlled by seven Indian Institutes of Technology including its Bombay, Guwahati, Delhi, Kanpur, Madras, Kharagpur, Delhi and Roorkee along with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).
