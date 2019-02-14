GATE 2019: The online correction of name in the application form begins from today. The candidates who have mistakenly entered the wrong name are requested to correct the same. The application form will be remained available on the official website till February 17, 2019 . However, no official announcement has been made regarding the answer key release.

GATE 2019: The candidates who are appearing for the GATE 2019 has an important notification. The candidates who have filed for the applications has an opportunity to correct their names if filled incorrectly. The application form will be available until February 17, 2019. The link of the application form has been started on the official website gate.iitm.ac.in. The candidates will have to send a mail to the official mail id with details like enrollment ID, registration number, present name, correct name, soft copy of the name proof (eligibility certificate, examination mark sheets, degree certificate, Aadhaar card et al).

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras will release the answer keys of the GATE examinations in the coming days. The interested candidates can check the answer key through the official website.

No official announcement has been made yet on the exact date of answer key release, the candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website.

Response

The response sheet of the GATE examinations is also out. The examinations were released on February 2, 3, 9, and 10, 2019. The responses for the second shift are likely to be released soon as well.

Scorecard Date

The interested candidates will release their scorecard from the official website from May 31, 2019 onwards. The results of the GATE examinations will be announced on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More