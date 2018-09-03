GATE 2019: The registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) has started on the official website on September 1, 2018. Interested candidates can log into the website and check the eligibility criteria for applying online at gate.iitm.ac.in. The notification for registration on the official website also reads, “GATE 2019 Application Portal is open”.
According to the website, the last date for application to GATE 2019 has been scheduled for September 21, 2018. Candidates applying for the entrance examination this year are advised to submit their respective applications before time to escape the last hour hassle as the official website might not work properly on the last day of application submission.
How to fill GATE 2019 Online Application Form?
- Log in to the official website of GATE, gate.iitm.ac.in
- Now, click on the link that reads, “Click here to apply online”
- Candidates will be directed to a different page
- If you are a new user register yourself after clicking on the ‘Register’ button
- Then fill in the details and submit
- You are now registered as a user
- With the new user Id and Login password, log in to the application window
- Here, fill in the necessary details as instructed on the official website and submit
- Candidates will again be directed to a different page
- Fill the details as instructed and submit
